Monday, November 13, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’

Kate Middleton's plan has been disclosed by a royal expert a day before King Charles 75th birthday

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘setting out her vision for future’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be giving a landmark speech- the biggest she has ever delivered --a day after King Charles 75th birthday on Wednesday, setting out her vision for the future.

This has been disclosed by royal expert Rebecca English on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

She tweeted, “NEW: The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will host The Shaping Us National Symposium in London on Wednesday.

Read More: King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it

“I’m told HRH will be giving a landmark speech - the biggest she’s ever delivered - explaining her vision for her work in this field…”, Rebecca claimed.

She went on to say, “The Princess of Wales will explain why she works on early years, how links to her mental health work and setting out her vision for the future of her work. It’s going to be a huge moment for her.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

The royal expert added the symposium brings together cross-disciplinary leaders, child and adult specialists, and global thinkers for the first time.


