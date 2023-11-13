Prince Harry has reportedly ‘never had any intentions’ of becoming the ‘the 'pepper' to Meghan's 'salt'

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday

Experts believe Prince Harry never had any intention to be the 'pepper' to Meghan's 'salt' and has no 'drive' to get out of bed everyday.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “In truth, Harry never really wanted to be a podcaster or a TV executive. He didn't want to be the 'pepper' to Meghan's 'salt'" at the end of the day.

She even referenced an admission made by Prince Harry in San Francisco which states, “For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people’. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day’.”

Ms Boshoff highlighted the hypocrisy of it and explained how “He'd even told Oprah as much, during that bombshell interview in 2021: that he only signed the deals with Netflix, for £79 million, and Spotify, for £18 million, because his family had 'cut him off'".

At the time, "he needed to pay for security (not to mention the £11 million Montecito mansion they bought, four weeks after the Netflix deal was announced).”