Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise

The Duke of Sussex has just been reduced to being a man that is ‘unable’ to pretend otherwise, when hit with exclusion.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and statements.

All of it was share during his interview with Express UK.

During this chat Mr Fitzwilliams highlighted the sheer pain Prince Harry must be going through considering “The military will always be an important part of Prince Harry’s life”.

And while “he may pretend to the contrary, he must be deeply conflicted,” the expert also added.

This comes in light of the fact that “he saw 10 years service in the army including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, where he acquitted himself extremely well.”

Mr Fitziwlliams also took a trip down memoir lane and said, “He founded the Invictus Games in 2014, which was universally acclaimed as a brilliant idea, to help wounded, injured or sick serving men and women and veterans.”

“So when, at the Queen’s Funeral, he could not salute as he was not in uniform as he was no longer a working royal, it must have rankled, but it was his choice”

Before signing off though, Mr Fitzwilliams did make it clear though that “there are unfortunately good reasons for this.”

Because “Harry should also not have revealed the number of Taliban he personally killed during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in his memoir, Spare.”