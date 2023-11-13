 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise

The Duke of Sussex’s exclusion from Remembrance Day has sparked a massive debate

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise
Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise

The Duke of Sussex has just been reduced to being a man that is ‘unable’ to pretend otherwise, when hit with exclusion.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and statements.

All of it was share during his interview with Express UK.

During this chat Mr Fitzwilliams highlighted the sheer pain Prince Harry must be going through considering “The military will always be an important part of Prince Harry’s life”.

Read More: Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'

And while “he may pretend to the contrary, he must be deeply conflicted,” the expert also added.

This comes in light of the fact that “he saw 10 years service in the army including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, where he acquitted himself extremely well.”

Mr Fitziwlliams also took a trip down memoir lane and said, “He founded the Invictus Games in 2014, which was universally acclaimed as a brilliant idea, to help wounded, injured or sick serving men and women and veterans.”

Read More: Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

“So when, at the Queen’s Funeral, he could not salute as he was not in uniform as he was no longer a working royal, it must have rankled, but it was his choice”

Before signing off though, Mr Fitzwilliams did make it clear though that “there are unfortunately good reasons for this.”

Because “Harry should also not have revealed the number of Taliban he personally killed during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in his memoir, Spare.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why
Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday
What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?

What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’ video

Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’
Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’

Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’
Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’ video

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday
'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday
Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked

Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked
Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles