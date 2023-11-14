 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news

Sarah Ferguson had shared the exciting family news that her niece Heidi Luedecke got engaged to Ben Collinson

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has received an honour days after sharing an exciting family news as she continued fighting against violence towards women.

Taking to social media, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared stunning photos from the event, saying “It is an honour to receive the Red Cross International Award as Chairman of the Honorary Committee for my humanitarian work.

“And to speak and take part in a moment of reflection as the Italian Red Cross has launched a fundraising campaign to finance research, rescue, and support for those affected by ongoing emergencies globally, with special attention given to raising awareness and fighting against violence towards women.”

Earlier, Sarah shared the exciting family news that her niece Heidi Luedecke got engaged to Ben Collinson.

Heidi, 27, is the daughter of Sarah’s sister Jane Ferguson.

