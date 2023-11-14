King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britain’s King Charles on Monday began his 75th birthday celebrations without Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The monarch looked ‘unfazed’ as he began the celebrations with a tea party at Highgrove with other individuals and organisations also marking 75th birthdays this year.

Later, the palace shared photos of the king with caption, “A right royal knees-up! The King has joined a special tea party at @HighgroveGarden for individuals and organisations who are turning 75 this year.

“The event brought people together to celebrate their 75th birthdays and recognise their contributions to the community.”

The celebration also marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS’s 75th anniversary.

Other special guests in attendance included The King’s Foundation Ambassadors Jay Blades and Raymond Blanc OBE, as well as sitters from the Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to have snubbed King Charles birthday celebrations, however, their spokesperson has dismissed claims saying they had not received any invitation.