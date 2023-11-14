 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert tied the knot with Charlene, Princess of Monaco, in 2011

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have been trying hard to quash split rumours by cosying up to each other during public appearances.

However, a body language expert has suggested that the Prince and Princess of Monaco’s efforts may not be hitting the mark while speaking with FEMAIL.

Despite the couple's joint attendance at high-profile events, including an official welcome of the French ambassador to the Monegasque Palace, a presence at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, and a ceremonial outing with their eight-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, doubts about the solidity of their marriage persist.

ALSO READ: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front

Judi James, the body language expert analyzed the couple's public interactions, and noted a lack of what she terms "natural synchronicity or mirroring."

According to James, the couple appears to be missing those subtle, yet significant, non-verbal cues that typically signify a strong relationship.

“It does seem that Albert and Charlene are unable to produce even small, telling moments of natural synchronicity or mirroring, or be photographed exchanging those small glances and pinging grins that can help to define a strong relationship,” she said.

She also referred to the Albert and Charlene’s historical struggles in displaying signs of matrimonial bliss.

A spokesperson for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene recently dismissed divorce rumors while addressing recent claims made by French magazine Royauté.

The spokesperson told Daily Mail, "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article, which is totally unfounded."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?
Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday? video

King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?
Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles

Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles
Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack
Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed
Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?

Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?
A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges
Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor
Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’
Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir