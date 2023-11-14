Prince Albert tied the knot with Charlene, Princess of Monaco, in 2011

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have been trying hard to quash split rumours by cosying up to each other during public appearances.



However, a body language expert has suggested that the Prince and Princess of Monaco’s efforts may not be hitting the mark while speaking with FEMAIL.

Despite the couple's joint attendance at high-profile events, including an official welcome of the French ambassador to the Monegasque Palace, a presence at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, and a ceremonial outing with their eight-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, doubts about the solidity of their marriage persist.

Judi James, the body language expert analyzed the couple's public interactions, and noted a lack of what she terms "natural synchronicity or mirroring."



According to James, the couple appears to be missing those subtle, yet significant, non-verbal cues that typically signify a strong relationship.

“It does seem that Albert and Charlene are unable to produce even small, telling moments of natural synchronicity or mirroring, or be photographed exchanging those small glances and pinging grins that can help to define a strong relationship,” she said.

She also referred to the Albert and Charlene’s historical struggles in displaying signs of matrimonial bliss.

A spokesperson for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene recently dismissed divorce rumors while addressing recent claims made by French magazine Royauté.

The spokesperson told Daily Mail, "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article, which is totally unfounded."