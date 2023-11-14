 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: 'You're finally free'

Matt LeBlanc talks about the death of Matthew Perry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: Youre finally free
Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: 'You're finally free'

Friends star Matt LeBlanc is bidding a heart-wrenching farewell to Matthew Perry, days after his sudden death.

The actor, who plays Joey Tribbiani on the show, turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to pen a goodbye note to his on-screen bestfriend, Chandler Bing.

LeBlanc notes: “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”


He adds: “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” wrote the actor.

Friends fans were quick to share their love and support for the duo as they showered the stars in the comments section.

One user wrote: “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

Another added: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me. The most beautiful friendship of all!!”

“Best friendship in our hearts for ever,” wrote a third.

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles in October, months after publishing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson chants 'long live the King' as King Charles turns 75

Sarah Ferguson chants 'long live the King' as King Charles turns 75
'Wednesday' gets key update prior to Netflix's release

'Wednesday' gets key update prior to Netflix's release
Kim Kardashian was foreseeing Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Divorce?

Kim Kardashian was foreseeing Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Divorce?
'Seinfeld' star casts doubt on the revival of hit sitcom

'Seinfeld' star casts doubt on the revival of hit sitcom
Travis Kelce's coach wants Taylor Swift to 'stay around': Here's why

Travis Kelce's coach wants Taylor Swift to 'stay around': Here's why
Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?
How Matthew Perry made good use of 'Friends' $1 million deal

How Matthew Perry made good use of 'Friends' $1 million deal
Daniel Radcliffe drops name of most 'meaningful Potter' film

Daniel Radcliffe drops name of most 'meaningful Potter' film
'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film

'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film
'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent
Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?