Matt LeBlanc talks about the death of Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: 'You're finally free'

Friends star Matt LeBlanc is bidding a heart-wrenching farewell to Matthew Perry, days after his sudden death.

The actor, who plays Joey Tribbiani on the show, turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to pen a goodbye note to his on-screen bestfriend, Chandler Bing.

LeBlanc notes: “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”





He adds: “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” wrote the actor.

Friends fans were quick to share their love and support for the duo as they showered the stars in the comments section.

One user wrote: “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

Another added: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me. The most beautiful friendship of all!!”

“Best friendship in our hearts for ever,” wrote a third.

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles in October, months after publishing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing