Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West ‘fully scams’ A-listers

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has seemingly been ‘scamming’ her mother’s friends via her $20 lemonade stand.

Her mother, the reality TV star broke silence over this new business endeavor.

The entire converastion occurred during her interview with GQ for the 2023 Men of the Year issue.

According to Kim, “She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner.”

“She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

The kicker however is the fact that “if a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you.”

Before signing off she also added, “I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change’.”