Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s key request to King Charles in birthday call laid bare

King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly called his father King Charles on his 75th birthday on Tuesday.

A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry also repeated his only rumoured request to King Charles in the birthday call.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams disclosed Harry’s request to King Charles and warned that demand will fall firmly on deaf ears.

Richard told Daily Express US: "Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology from the Royal Family for the way he and Meghan believe they were treated when they were active."

Following reports Harry made contact to King Charles on his 75th birthday, royal fans believe it could be the start of an end to the bitter rift between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.

However, the royal expert warned King Charles will not cave to a reported key request from Harry.

