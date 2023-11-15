Prince Harry’s key request to King Charles in birthday call laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly called his father King Charles on his 75th birthday on Tuesday.



A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry also repeated his only rumoured request to King Charles in the birthday call.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams disclosed Harry’s request to King Charles and warned that demand will fall firmly on deaf ears.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to Duke’s call to King Charles

Richard told Daily Express US: "Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology from the Royal Family for the way he and Meghan believe they were treated when they were active."

Also Read: Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Following reports Harry made contact to King Charles on his 75th birthday, royal fans believe it could be the start of an end to the bitter rift between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.



However, the royal expert warned King Charles will not cave to a reported key request from Harry.