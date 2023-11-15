 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Melanie Walker

Gigi Hadid dismisses rumours she dislikes Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Gigi Hadid finally disclosed her real feelings about the whirlwind romance of her best friend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

A few days ago, a report published by Us Weekly claimed that the supermodel was suspicious of the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s “fast moving” romance with Kelce.

Another report claimed that Swift’s another friend, Selena Gomez, has also not given her “stamp of approval” to Kelce.

Putting speculations to rest once and for all, Hadid penned under a social media post that she was “over the moon” for the popstar.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

“I'm a couple days late to this tag,” Hadid added under the post speculating that she did not “agree” with the way Swift was handling her relationship with Kelce.

She continued, “But didn't the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Earlier, a source told Us Weekly that Hadid senses something fishy about the way Swift has been 'acting' around her since sparking a romance with the NFL player.

They added that Hadid thinks Swift is moving 'too fast' with Kelce, especially after ending a six-year-long romance with Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” the source said.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source noted.

