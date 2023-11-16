 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla detailed 'horrid' consequences of loving King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles tied the knot in 2005

Queen Camilla detailed 'horrid' consequences of loving King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla once opened up about difficult times braving through the scrutiny of being King Charles’ ‘mistress.’

The Queen, who tied the knot with Ling Charles in 2005, was involved in an extra marital affair with him even when he was married to Princess Diana.

In 2017, she told You magazine: "I couldn't really go anywhere. But the children came and went as normal — they just got on with it — and so did great friends.

"It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn't want to put my worst enemy through it. I couldn't have survived it without my family."

She added: "You also have to laugh at yourself because if you can't, you may as well give up. I sometimes think to myself, 'Who is this woman? It can't possibly be me.' And that's really how you survive. Also, having so many friends who, if I ever even vaguely look like getting uppity, which touch wood I never have, they would just say, 'Look, come on, pull yourself together! Don't be so bloody grand!'"

