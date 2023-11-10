Princess Diana 'ghost' to never leave King Charles, Camilla: 'Will always haunt'

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be disturbed by Princess Diana for life

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be haunted by the ghost of Princess Diana for eternity, notes a royal staff member.

The monarch and his wife, who were engaged in an extra marital affair while then Prince Charles was still married to Diana, will forever live in pain, says former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Especially after the sixth season of The Crown, a lot of His Majesty’s wounds will cut open.

He notes: "Netflix is using Princess Diana’s story as the main thread of this series and it's possibly going to upset a lot of people, especially Charles and Camilla.

“People might think that's a silly storyline [Diana's ghost scene] but I think that's quite appropriate because Diana is the ghost that will always haunt them and Charles and Camilla will never get away from Diana’s lifetime of love that people showed towards her,” he adds.

The Crown season 6 is stream on Netflix starting November 16.