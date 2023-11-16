 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

The Crown shows how Princess Diana took her 'secrets' to 'grave'

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Crown season six has been branded ugly and traumatising by a royal expert.

Dr Tessa Dunlop, in her piece for Mirror.co.uk talks about how the death of Princess Diana was cashed by Mohammad Al-Fayed, father of her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.

She pens: “In episode four, broken with grief, Mohammed Al Fayed holds out for a consoling word from the royal family in the wake of Dodi and Diana’s death. None come.”

Dr Dunlop adds: “He despairs: ‘Is it the fate of all Arabs to always be hated by the West?’ But I found it hard to sympathise with the Egyptian billionaire in this series, director Peter Morgan has cast him as the baddie, the Machiavellian father of weak Dodi, who would do anything to ensure his son seals a marriage deal with Diana. It is Mohammed who is leaky as a sieve, sniffing out the top 'pap' to photograph the two fated lovers.”

“We will never know what came to pass between Dodi and Diana, they took their secrets with them to the grave, but apparently, Mohammed Al Fayed did feed the press to push the marriage agenda, keen for the world's media to reflect a pending matrimony that probably didn't exist,” she notes, highlighting the mystery Princess Diana’s death left.

The Crown season 6 is set to stream on Netflix on November 16.

