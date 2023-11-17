 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is the architect of his own misery

Prince Harry has just come under fire for being the architect of his own misery and the creator of his own turmoil in the US.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In her piece she touched on Prince Harry’s plans for the future.

Especially keeping in mind the fact that “As Meghan plots her much-vaunted rebrand ('Look at me, don't look at me!')” there is a high chance that “Harry must clearly wonder what's next.”

After all, in the mind of the US population, “his memoir, un-self-aware and substance-free, lingers in remainder bins.”

To make matters worse, “Spotify is done. Netflix is on the bubble. His family can never trust him again.”

All in all, Ms Callahan feels, “he has become the prince of his own pyre, the architect of his own misery.”

“Call it karma, consequence, or poetic justice, but this was always the ending: Our prince building something that was only ever going to burn all the way down.”

