 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry to stay ‘as far away as possible’ from King Charles’ 75th birthday

Prince Harry is allegedly planning to stay as far away as possible during the monarch’s birthday bash

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is allegedly planning on staying as far away as possible form King Charles, despite being open to a call.

Insights into this plan have been brought to light by the BBC.

All of it has been referenced by a well-placed source who claims the Duke of Sussex is willing to reach out to his father on this day.

This comes a few days after it was reported that Prince Harry was never given an invitation from Clarance House, as previously reported.

Read More: Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday

At the time pals of Prince Harry also stepped forward and said, “The story is being positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not.”

Read More: Prince Harry’s key request to King Charles in birthday call

“Considering the trip (to Kenya) didn’t go well, this might be a welcome distraction.’ It came despite the trip being considered a diplomatic success for both Britain and Kenya.”

Netflix 'Emily in Paris Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Trailer
Netflix 'Emily in Paris Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Trailer
Here’s why Travis Scott once lost hunger for music
Here’s why Travis Scott once lost hunger for music
'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ & ‘Madame Web’ key connection revealed
'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ & ‘Madame Web’ key connection revealed
Swifties unearth Travis Kelce's offensive tweets
Swifties unearth Travis Kelce's offensive tweets
Glen Powell gets candid about relationship with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell gets candid about relationship with Sydney Sweeney
David Schwimmer revisits 'favourite moment' with Matthew Perry
David Schwimmer revisits 'favourite moment' with Matthew Perry
Harry Styles reveals the secret meaning behind 'buzz-cut'
Harry Styles reveals the secret meaning behind 'buzz-cut'
Jennifer Aniston finally speaks out about Matthew Perry's loss
Jennifer Aniston finally speaks out about Matthew Perry's loss
Travis Kelce fears Swifties' if he cheats' Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce fears Swifties' if he cheats' Taylor Swift?
'Egoistic' Prince Harry NEVER called King Charles on his birthday
'Egoistic' Prince Harry NEVER called King Charles on his birthday
Top 5 Netflix picks for November watchlist
Top 5 Netflix picks for November watchlist
Princess Beatrice joins senior royals at King Charles birthday celebrations
Princess Beatrice joins senior royals at King Charles birthday celebrations