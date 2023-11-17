Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

Meghan Markle has spoken out about her thoughts, after Omid Scobie released his book Endgame

Meghan Markle has finally broken her long held silence the first time ever since Omid Scobie came out with this apparent anti-monarchy book, Endgame.



It all occurred during her most recent public outing, at the Variety Power of Women in Hollywood event, 2023 just this Thursday.

There the Duchess of Sussex donned a beige gown with one arm hole, and had her hair slicked back into the bun.

She even chatted up on of the women present, Cassie DiLaura, from ET and called it “so great” when asked about the event at California.

After being called ‘stunning’ she even let out a visible laugh and said, “that’s so sweet, thank you!”

This was before she was asked about her feelings during this “moms night out” and the one word response that summarized her feelings towards it all was, “exactly.”



It is pertinent to mention that this is Meghan’s first night out to a Hollywood event since signing with the talent agency WME.

At the time of her signing the company also said, “We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas.”

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more.”