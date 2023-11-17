 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations

The director of the Netflix documentary Beckham claimed that David Beckham addressed his alleged affair in its entirety

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 17, 2023

Netflix director insists David Beckham came clean over cheating allegations
Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations

The director of the Netflix documentary Beckham set the record straight by claiming that David Beckham addressed his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in its entirety. 

After the streaming of the four-part series, the former model claimed that the football legend made her "look like a liar" by only referencing the scandal from his point of view.

The controversy stems from 2004 when David was accused of cheating on Victoria Beckham while he was playing for Real Madrid.

Read More: David Beckham’s Netflix documentary mocked for saying ‘as little as possible’

Almost two decades later, the celebrity couple addressed the rumors in their Netflix series, revealing how the affair allegations impacted their relationship.

In a specific episode, director Fisher Stevens asked David about dealing with the tabloid stories, to which he responded, "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that Victoria and I had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Rebecca responded to Mail Online by stating, "He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer." 

However, according to the Mirror, Fisher debunked Rebecca's claim by insisting that David already came clean about the controversy.

The tell-all docuseries, which was released on October 4 and offered an intimate look into of David and Victoria’s lives, garnered the largest audience on Netflix in the UK for in 2023.

Read More: David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits
Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Kim Kardashian recalls devastating moment Robert Kardashian was diagnosed
Kim Kardashian recalls devastating moment Robert Kardashian was diagnosed
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’ video
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’