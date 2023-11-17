The director of the Netflix documentary Beckham claimed that David Beckham addressed his alleged affair in its entirety

Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations

The director of the Netflix documentary Beckham set the record straight by claiming that David Beckham addressed his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in its entirety.

After the streaming of the four-part series, the former model claimed that the football legend made her "look like a liar" by only referencing the scandal from his point of view.

The controversy stems from 2004 when David was accused of cheating on Victoria Beckham while he was playing for Real Madrid.

Almost two decades later, the celebrity couple addressed the rumors in their Netflix series, revealing how the affair allegations impacted their relationship.

In a specific episode, director Fisher Stevens asked David about dealing with the tabloid stories, to which he responded, "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that Victoria and I had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Rebecca responded to Mail Online by stating, "He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

However, according to the Mirror, Fisher debunked Rebecca's claim by insisting that David already came clean about the controversy.

The tell-all docuseries, which was released on October 4 and offered an intimate look into of David and Victoria’s lives, garnered the largest audience on Netflix in the UK for in 2023.

