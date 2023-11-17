Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard

In a recent interview, Jason Momoa talked about being a DC superhero ahead of 'Aquaman' finale

Jason Momoa has recently expressed confidence in the DC Universe that they will make room for him after the Aquaman franchise gets done with its final part.



The hunk, who made his DC debut through a cameo in 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, discussed his journey as the Aquaman ahead of its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the 2018 installation earned big at the box office, the project encountered complications due to Amber Heard's casting, not because of her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp but her lack of chemistry with Jason which nearly led to her removal.

On the talk show, the 44-year-old actor hinted at the challenges faced during the production of the upcoming sequel, "I mean this is kinda like the end of – this DC universe. I mean things have happened before so I guess if people like it, there will always be a place for me in DC – they like me."

According to Huffle Post, multiple sources revealed that the film experienced delays due to poor test screenings, leading to an increased budget of approximately $205 million due to extensive reshoots.

With the budget constraints, DC is reportedly unable to conduct further reshoots as they now insist to release the film in its current form.

