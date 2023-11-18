 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William ‘furious’ over latest claim made by Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend

The royal expert claimed that Prince Harry was "kept in the dark" about late Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince William is reportedly ‘furious’ over a claim made by Omid Scobie, a royal expert and friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in his upcoming bombshell book Endgame.

The future king’s reaction towards Scobie’s claim has been disclosed by Kevin O'Sullivan while speaking on TalkTV.

The Daily Express UK quoted Kevin O'Sullivan as saying: "Harry and Meghan are distancing themselves from Omid Scobie's bombshell new book, which says principly that William refused to take Harry's calls in the hours leading up to the Queen's sad death."

He further said, "William is absolutely seethingly furious about this. He's just saying it's absolutely not true."

Scobie claimed in his book that the Duke of Sussex was "kept in the dark" about the late Queen's death and he first heard about her death in media.

