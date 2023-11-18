Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th

Meghan Markle allegedly has put her foot down on being a working royal again

Experts warn Meghan Markle has put her foot down and decided against ever becoming a working royal again.

All of this has been issued by True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

He broke all of this down in one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

In the middle of that chat, he began by accusing the Duchess of ‘stealing the spotlight’ on King Charles’ 75th birthday.

He started the converastion off by highlighting the possibility of her return to Hollywood.

“I guess it’s something she has to give a go,” he said in an attempt to analyze.

He also referenced the two extremes in his chat and said, “The Spotify deal has been canceled. … [The couple’s] documentary about their life did very well for Netflix.” Yet regardless of that “how many times can you allow cameras into your life when you’re saying you want privacy?”

“So, if she’s not returning to acting, what is the obvious next step? Producing has got to be right up there.”

“So, I think you can see that coming. … Production seems to be the next turn of the wheel … and it would make sense.”

This possibility has been referenced keep in mind the fact that “she has no intention of being a working royal ever again.”