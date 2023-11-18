 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
How much Prince William have in his bank account?

Prince William unveiled a £100,000 initiative during his visit

King Charles elder son Prince William apparently did not know how much does he have in his bank account.

This has been claimed by a school boy after the Prince of Wales sat down with some students when he visited the Hideaway Youth Project, a primary partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance.

During the conversation with the students, a young boy asked Prince William, "How much do you have in your bank account?"

Read More: Prince William ‘furious’ over latest claim made by Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend

Responding to the student’s question, Prince William joked that he "didn't know", 11-year-old Amir Hassan claimed.

Meanwhile, the GB News reported earlier Prince William unveiled a £100,000 initiative that will support the Manchester Peace Together Alliance's efforts to develop a project that will train, employ, and provide skills to young people who are at risk of violence.

Also Read: Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain

Later, taking to Instagram, Prince William shared photos of his visit and said: “Proud to work with the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to improve opportunities and outcomes for young people.”


