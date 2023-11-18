 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton ‘afraid’ of Prince Harry’s revenge over her uncle’s book

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of her mother, Carole Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘afraid’ of Prince Harry’s revenge over her uncle’s book
Kate Middleton ‘afraid’ of Prince Harry’s revenge over her uncle’s book

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be ‘afraid’ of brother-in-law Prince Harry’s revenge, and has asked her uncle to tone down his memoir to avoid it.

According to reports, Kate Middleton’s family has reached out to her uncle, Gary Goldsmith, to make sure there are no private family revelations in his upcoming book.

The insiders told OK! Magazine, per Daily Express UK, "There are disclosures they would never forgive him for if they were ever to be made public. William and Kate are trying to avoid that at all costs. They don’t want a book to fan the flames which could set Harry off again."

Also Read: Prince William ‘furious’ over latest claim made by Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend

The source further claimed Kate Middleton’s mother has reached out to her brother and made it very clear that there should be no private family business written about. “Kate is afraid that it could provoke Harry into writing another book.”

Read More: King Charles warned of ‘the fall of House of Windsor’

Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

He is reported writing a book and wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" and "fight back" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims in their Netflix docuseries and memoir, Spare.

How much Prince William have in his bank account? video
How much Prince William have in his bank account?
'Loki' director confirms one popular fan theory about MCU god
'Loki' director confirms one popular fan theory about MCU god
Kanye West makes 'controversial' revelations in new song 'Vultures'
Kanye West makes 'controversial' revelations in new song 'Vultures'
Prince William ‘furious’ over latest claim made by Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend
Prince William ‘furious’ over latest claim made by Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend
Kate Middleton shares first video statement after Meghan Markle announced exciting news video
Kate Middleton shares first video statement after Meghan Markle announced exciting news
Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori
Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori
WATCH: Tragic incident as Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert video
WATCH: Tragic incident as Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits
Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy? video
Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy?
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation