Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for having chosen a ‘wealthy and well-connected patron’ for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s chosen a wealthy and well-connected patron for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has just been called out trying to secure a ‘wealthy’ man for her children.

All of this has been claimed by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke everything down during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

The converastion arose once Ms Callahan started responding to the backlash that’s come out since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie revealed his new book Endgame.

Read More: Tyler Perry promised Meghan Markle to 'keep her safe' in America

For those unversed with the book, it promises to unearth shocking details of Prince Harry’s personal life and has already shed some light into how his first few hours went, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

According to revelations by Ms Callahan, “Perry was on Kelly Ripa's show this week, revealing how Meghan got in touch with him after he sent her a note of support.”

Read More: Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle



“They had not long been friends, but that didn't stop Perry becoming Princess Lilibet's godfather.”

With that admission being put out there, Ms Callahan admitted, “Meghan is not the first ambitious mother who selected a wealthy and well-connected patron to become a godfather to her children — but the shock is how little it took.”

At the end of the day, “a few phone calls and the loan of a house? Honey, I pimped the kids,” she also added as part of her jibe against the Duchess.

All of this was said prior to her signing off from the converastion.