Prince Harry is using biographer to ‘pick at’ King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just been called out for trying to constantly ‘pick at’ King Charles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have just been called out for trying to pick at the royal scab they’ve created with their attacks and, and for attempting to pick at King Charles.

All of this has been claimed by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke everything down during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

She began the converastion by bringing light to all the backlash that’s been following the Sussexes since their move to the US.

For those unversed, Ms Callahan’s piece in particular is in response to Omid Scobie’s newly released book titled Endgame.

That book lifts the veil off of the hours that followed Queen Elizabeth’s passing, as well as the treatment Prince Harry received at the hands of Prince William, allegedly.

It’s been reported that the Duke’s request to join Prince William on a plane taking him, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew was rejected.

In response to this and other claims mentioned in the book, Ms Callahan wrote, “What I am wondering is how much more of this can we all take?”

Because it’s evident that “Harry and Meghan have found their freedom, they have made their great escape”.

So “can't they now just enjoy it all instead of endlessly picking at the royal scab and whining to their proxy, Omid Scobie?”

Before concluding she also proposed the possibility that this through “their proxy's proxy” and signed off from the converastion.