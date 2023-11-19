 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’

Meghan Markle’s acting coach weighs in on how the Duchess was like before her rise to fame and marriage

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’

Meghan Markle’s ex acting coach has just broken her silence over what the Duchess of Sussex was like prior to her marriage and fame.

These claims have been issued by the Duchess’ old acting coach.

She weighed in on this during a candid chat with InStyle magazine.

In the midst of it she began the converastion by highlighting what Meghan’s life was like pre-royal family, at the height of her fame.

Read More: Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess

The acting coach began the conversation by saying, “We never know what people are going to become, do we?”

During this conversation the coach also took a trip down memory lane and recalled, “it was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that.”

Read More: Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits 

Prior to Prince Harry and her marriage, “she was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create”.

But before concluding she also issued her candid thoughts and said, she “didn't know what she would become later in life!” 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them victims video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them victims
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore
Michael B Jordan to direct 'Creed IV' confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler video
Michael B Jordan to direct 'Creed IV' confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler
Dana Carvey announces break from work, social media following son's untimely death
Dana Carvey announces break from work, social media following son's untimely death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'would rather have' King in life than 'complete cut off'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'would rather have' King in life than 'complete cut off'
Nicolas Cage surprised by unexpected family union with Sofia Coppola video
Nicolas Cage surprised by unexpected family union with Sofia Coppola
50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit
50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit
When Princess Diana brought supermodels to 'embarrass' Prince William
When Princess Diana brought supermodels to 'embarrass' Prince William