Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’

Meghan Markle’s ex acting coach has just broken her silence over what the Duchess of Sussex was like prior to her marriage and fame.

She weighed in on this during a candid chat with InStyle magazine.

In the midst of it she began the converastion by highlighting what Meghan’s life was like pre-royal family, at the height of her fame.

The acting coach began the conversation by saying, “We never know what people are going to become, do we?”

During this conversation the coach also took a trip down memory lane and recalled, “it was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that.”

Prior to Prince Harry and her marriage, “she was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create”.

But before concluding she also issued her candid thoughts and said, she “didn't know what she would become later in life!”