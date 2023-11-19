The father of Ana Clara Benevides shared it was her dream to attend Taylor Swift's concert but 'ended up dead' instead

Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation

The father of Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan who died during her concert in Brazil, has spoken out about the loss of his "happy and intelligent" daughter.

Reportedly, Ana collapsed at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro due to extremely high temperatures which caused a cardiac arrest.

Her father Weiny Machado spoke to a Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo and said: “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money."

The grief-stricken man said that it was his daughter’s dream to attend Taylor’s concert but ended up being dead instead.

Moreover, Weiny called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to Ana's death, “I want it to be found out whether they were, in fact, prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance."

He further raised questions about the gig’s safety measures and pointed out the absurdity of a singer distributing water to fans at such a huge event.



Weiny concluded by stating that if management is proved to be negligent, then the responsible party should be held accountable and brought to justice.

“If negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else," he added.