 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation

The father of Ana Clara Benevides shared it was her dream to attend Taylor Swift's concert but 'ended up dead' instead

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Taylor Swift fans death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation

The father of Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan who died during her concert in Brazil, has spoken out about the loss of his "happy and intelligent" daughter.

Reportedly, Ana collapsed at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro due to extremely high temperatures which caused a cardiac arrest.

Her father Weiny Machado spoke to a Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo and said: “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money."

Read More: Taylor Swift cancels Eras tour Rio Brazil concert after fan's death

The grief-stricken man said that it was his daughter’s dream to attend Taylor’s concert but ended up being dead instead.

Moreover, Weiny called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to Ana's death, “I want it to be found out whether they were, in fact, prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance."

He further raised questions about the gig’s safety measures and pointed out the absurdity of a singer distributing water to fans at such a huge event.

Read More: Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video

Weiny concluded by stating that if management is proved to be negligent, then the responsible party should be held accountable and brought to justice.

“If negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else," he added. 

Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore