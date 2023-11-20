 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte likely to join Kate Middleton for special Carol Service

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will also attend, it is speculated

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to join their mother Kate Middleton on December 8 for special Carol Service, it is believed.

Kate Middleton announced last week that she would again host her Christmas carol service, where midwives and nursery teachers will be among the guests in celebration of those supporting young children and families.

Read More: King Charles losing 'grips on monarchy' with lack of 'progressive attitude'

Sharing her stunning photo, the Princess of Wales tweeted, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon. Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

She further says, “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

Last year, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Kate for the special carol service.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

Also Read: Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'

Now, it is speculated that all the abovementioned royals will attend the service this year as well.

