Monday, November 20, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry branded ‘traitor’ as Duke, Meghan Markle’s UK Christmas plan laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly desperate to celebrate Christmas in Britain

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been branded a ‘traitor’ after he and his wife Meghan Markle’s UK Christmas plans were disclosed.

There are reports Meghan and Prince Harry are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK, however, they have not been invited as the "royals can't trust them."

The royal couple’s friend told The Times claiming, "I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

Reacting to these claims, royal commentator Danny Kelly said the California-based royal couple should not be welcomed back with open arms in Britain.

The GB News quoted Kelly as saying, "It’s treachery. He is a traitor. How could you invite that pair back into your castle?."

He continued, "You would need them patted down by security, they would need to be scanned for electronic recording devices."

The royal commentator went on to add that Prince Harry has burnt his bridges.

"I’m ever so sorry but he’s burnt his bridges. How could you let someone like that back into the royal fold?"

