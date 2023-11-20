'Harry & Meghan' became Netflix’s biggest-ever documentary debut

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman has said that it is an ‘opportune time’ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after SAG-AFTRA agreed to end their four-month strike following a tentative deal with Hollywood studios.



Mark Boardman told Newsweek, per GB News, that the end of SAG-AFTRA strike would open up the possibility that any previously paused studio deals involving the royal couple, may now be back on the table for powerful discussions.

The entertainment expert explained how the end of the strike could help Meghan and Prince Harry in future in US.

He said this could be an ‘opportune time’ for Meghan and Harry to leverage the new conditions for their future projects with streaming giant Netflix.

Boardman suggested that the royal couple could receive 'higher payout' from Netflix after the deal.

Meghan and Harry struck a multi-million deal with Netflix after they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US.

The royal couple is working with Netflix through their production company, Archewell Productions.

The royal couple’s Harry & Meghan series became Netflix’s biggest-ever documentary debut when released in December last year.

Following the success of Harry & Meghan, their production house also released another Netflix series, Heart of Invictus.