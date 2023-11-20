Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet

 
Monday, November 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently disclosed her Christmas plans with Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The mother-of-two opened up about the Christmas traditions at Variety's Power of Women event last week in Los Angeles.

Meghan got candid about having Christmas traditions with her children and told E! News, per the Mirror UK, "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."

The former Suits actress also revealed her one particular activity during the annual festival that she enjoys with Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan said: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

It comes amid reports Harry and Meghan are desperate to spend Christmas with the royal family in the UK, however, they have not been invited as the "royals can't trust them."

Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy
Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy