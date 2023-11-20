Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub

Prince Harry warned they should not expect their bygones to be bygones

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly expecting their bygones from being bygones after years of anti-royal propaganda.



This has been brought to light by a number of inside sources close to the Daily Mail.

Read More: Meghan Markle to ditch Prince Harry if he messes up in new direction?

The insider breaking their silence is a “friend of the Sussexes” who believe they intend on “changing the state of play” and would “readily” accept any invitation from the Palace at the moment.

Speaking out about that the insider started by saying, “It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy.”

Read More: Prince Harry branded ‘traitor as Duke, Meghan Markles UK Christmas plan laid bare

They also went as far as to add, “it's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add”.

Whether that be “from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them.”