 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub

Prince Harry warned they should not expect their bygones to be bygones

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly expecting their bygones from being bygones after years of anti-royal propaganda.

This has been brought to light by a number of inside sources close to the Daily Mail.

Read More: Meghan Markle to ditch Prince Harry if he messes up in new direction?

The insider breaking their silence is a “friend of the Sussexes” who believe they intend on “changing the state of play” and would “readily” accept any invitation from the Palace at the moment.

Speaking out about that the insider started by saying, “It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy.”

Read More: Prince Harry branded ‘traitor as Duke, Meghan Markles UK Christmas plan laid bare

They also went as far as to add, “it's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add”.

Whether that be “from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them.”

King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift
Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift
Prince Harry anti-monarchy strategy is failing miserably amid Christmas invite snub
Prince Harry anti-monarchy strategy is failing miserably amid Christmas invite snub
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face frosty Christmas reception from Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face frosty Christmas reception from Royal Family