Meghan Markle reportedly keeps in touch with King Charles to update him about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to maintain amicable relationship with King Charles by keeping him updated on the lives of his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The surprising insight was unveiled by Omid Scobie, indicating a willingness from the Duchess of Sussex to foster a connection between her children and their grandfather.

Speaking with People Magazine, Scobie shared that Meghan has initiated a “form of correspondence” with King Charles, providing him with photographs of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, Scobie clarified that the communication is not direct, alluding that Meghan must send the messages to someone in Charles’ team.

"I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they're not directly to him," Scobie said.

He emphasized that Meghan's willingness to facilitate a connection between her children and King Charles indicates a positive step forward in the complex dynamics of the royal family.

Scobie, who is awaiting the release of his book Endgame, "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy," also said that Meghan has moved on from the Royal family.

"Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, 'You know what? She doesn't want anything to do with it,'" Scobie revealed.