Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry never respects other people’s right to privacy

Prince Harry has just been called out for being hypocritical towards others

Prince Harry has just been called out for not being able to respect other people’s right to privacy.

This has been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid pieces for the Palace Confidential newsletter.

In his piece Mr Eden touched on couple’s failings and said, “One of the major factors preventing the two privacy campaigners from resuming friendly relations with the Windsors is their refusal to respect other people’s expectation of privacy.”

Because “while Buckingham Palace officials have adamantly refused to disclose any details of King Charles’s private birthday celebrations ‘sources’ with knowledge of Harry’s intentions briefed the BBC that he would telephone his father on his birthday.”

Not to mention, “then The Daily Telegraph, which is one of the few British newspapers to be spoken of favourably by Harry, managed to obtain details of the phone conversation between His Majesty and his younger son.”

