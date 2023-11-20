 
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed

Kate Middleton has been 'badly hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brutal attacks on Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly not ready to forgive her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The future queen has been ‘badly hurt’ by the Duke of Sussex claims in his bombshell memoir Spare and their Netflix docuseries, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told Bella Magazine, per GB News: "I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry's brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements."

Also Read: Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift

She further said: "Things have gone too far and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."

Jennie Bond went on to claim that she cannot see an olive branch from Kate Middleton and Prince William to Harry and Meghan "any time soon".

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed

Jennie’s fresh claims came amid reports Archie and Lilibet doting parents are desperate to spend Christmas in UK but have not been invited as “royals can't trust them.”

The insiders claimed that King Charles is hesitant to invite Meghan and Harry in case there are any leaks to the press.

