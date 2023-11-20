 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shared how he spent time with Taylor Swift and her dad in Argentina after she delayed Eras Tour concert

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 20, 2023

File Footage

Travis Kelce recently disclosed how he spent time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift in Argentina.

Speaking on New Heights, a podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the 34-year-old football star revealed that they planned to stay in their hotel room amid bad weather conditions which is also why the pop singer had to postpone her show.

Travis detailed his two-day stay in Argentina and further shared why he and Taylor felt the need to "stay respectful" to her fans.

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?

"The first night I was there was really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner was the night the show got postponed, so we didn't want to just go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show. So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves,” he said.

Despite the setback, Travis shared his concert experience where Taylor gave him a romantic shoutout through an altered version of Karma.

While praising the "electric crowd" of Argentina, Travis also revealed that he and Taylor's father Scott Swift went out for a steak dinner.

Read More: Travis Kelce spotted departing Argentina after supporting girlfriend Taylor Swift at concert

Taylor addressed the show's postponement on her Instagram Stories, stating, "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew."

Unfortunately, Taylor once again had to postpone her Rio De Janeiro show due to a tragic incident where a 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides, passed away due to an alleged cardiac arrest after fainting at the sweltering stadium.

Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub video
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet