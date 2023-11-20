Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shared how he spent time with Taylor Swift and her dad in Argentina after she delayed Eras Tour concert

Travis Kelce recently disclosed how he spent time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift in Argentina.



Speaking on New Heights, a podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the 34-year-old football star revealed that they planned to stay in their hotel room amid bad weather conditions which is also why the pop singer had to postpone her show.

Travis detailed his two-day stay in Argentina and further shared why he and Taylor felt the need to "stay respectful" to her fans.

"The first night I was there was really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner was the night the show got postponed, so we didn't want to just go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show. So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves,” he said.

Despite the setback, Travis shared his concert experience where Taylor gave him a romantic shoutout through an altered version of Karma.

While praising the "electric crowd" of Argentina, Travis also revealed that he and Taylor's father Scott Swift went out for a steak dinner.

Taylor addressed the show's postponement on her Instagram Stories, stating, "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew."

Unfortunately, Taylor once again had to postpone her Rio De Janeiro show due to a tragic incident where a 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides, passed away due to an alleged cardiac arrest after fainting at the sweltering stadium.