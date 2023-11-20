 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were supposed to introduce their parents to each other at an NFL game

Taylor Swift won’t be attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s anticipated match against his brother Jason Kelce’s team.

The Lover crooner would have to miss the game where Andrea and Scott Swift (Taylor’s parents) were also reportedly set to meet Ed and Donna Kelce (Travis’ parents). 

While it’s unclear if the meeting is still going to happen at Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles' face-off, Taylor won’t be there as she had to reschedule a postponed concert for the same date.

The 33-year-old singer delayed her concert in Brazil on Saturday because of extreme temperatures which also caused a fan’s death.

Taylor, in a handwritten note on Instagram, expressed her devastation, saying, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

She ended the note by by writing that there's very little information she has on the girl other than the fact that "she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

The organising team of the event Time for Fun posted details on their X account that the deceased was a 23-year-old girl named Ana Clara Benevides. 

According to the information, the paramedics attended to her immediately after she collapsed and also took her to the stadium's medical center. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

