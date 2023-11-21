 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William

Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas dated from 2012 until 2014, and the Duke got married to Meghan Markle in 2018

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas was reportedly so 'worried' by the ex beau’s growing anger towards his father King Charles and elder brother Prince William.

Royal expert Tina Brown has made these claims in her new bombshell book The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil.

Tina Brown further claimed that Cressida had also advised Prince Harry to seek therapy over tension with Prince William.

Harry and his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas dated from 2012 until 2014.

The Mirror, per Daily Record, quoted the royal expert as saying that Archie and Lilibet doting father grew "angry" with the future king and the "friction between the brothers escalated" after the Prince of Wales became patron of the rhino and elephant charity the Tusk Trust in 2005.

Tina Brown, citing a mutual friend of the royal brothers, claimed in her book that Harry is "very, very angry man".

