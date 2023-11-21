Meghan Markle had disclosed, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them"

‘Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Meghan will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry.”

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince remarks came days after Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles at Variety's Power of Women event and talked about her future plans.

Speaking to media, Meghan had disclosed, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them.

“We're just really proud of what we're creating, and my husband is loving it too."

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game as the royals stepped out in Canada.