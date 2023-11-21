 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle had disclosed, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them"

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

'Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Meghan will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry.”

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince remarks came days after Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles at Variety's Power of Women event and talked about her future plans.

Speaking to media, Meghan had disclosed, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them.

“We're just really proud of what we're creating, and my husband is loving it too."

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game as the royals stepped out in Canada.

