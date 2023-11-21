Suki Waterhouse recently flaunted her baby bump after confirming pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse debuts baby bump online amid Robert pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse recently flaunted her baby bump for the first time after confirming pregnancy with Robert Pattinson.

A day after confirming she’s expecting her first child with the Twilight alum, the 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram sharing glammed up photos where she posed in front of a mirror with Georgia May Jagger.

Suki rocked a glittery, purple dress and wore a flashy grin while displaying her baby bump. Moreover, she added a funky layer to her outfit with a fuzzy, pink jacket and completed the look with gold bottoms.

Read More: Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy

The pictures drew eyeballs from various celebrities like Dua Lipa who penned: "Congrats sweetness!!!!!!" Cara Delevingne also commented "My heart!!" Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev also congratulated Suki with a black heart emoji.



The photos come after the Good Looking hitmaker shared the big news during a Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City where she pointed towards her baby bump.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she told the audience members who cheered at the reveal.

Suki and Robert first linked in 2018 and recently moved in together. However, they first kept their relationship out of the public eye until the Tenet star shared a few details in an interview with Elle.

Read More: When Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse started dating?

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better," he had said.