Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift reportedly ready to exchange vows as their romance heats up

Travis Kelce plans to propose to Taylor Swift for marriage this Christmas

In a swoon-worthy turn of events, Travis Kelce, renowned NFL star, is orchestrating a heartwarming Christmas proposal to global pop sensation Taylor Swift.



According to Life & Style, the Anti-Hero hitmaker has fallen "head over heels in love" with the NFL star and has already been dreaming about marrying him.

Unlike her previous relationships, the popstar has no intention to keep her romance with Kelce "private at all" as the source noted that Swift wants "everyone to know."

Close circles suggest that discussions about marriage are already underway, sparking speculation that an engagement announcement could grace this festive season.

"They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas," the insider said of the couple’s close circle.

"Travis promised not to say too much about her, but he can’t help himself and keeps dropping little hints," the insider said, referring to his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Describing their love as a whirlwind, insiders affirm that even those closest to the couple acknowledge the extraordinary nature of their connection.

Speaking of Kelce’s plan to propose to Swift, the tipster added, "He plans to surprise Taylor, so he’s been secretly ring shopping."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, basking in the glow of love, is reportedly allowing herself to envision a dream wedding. "She has no doubts about Travis — she’s absolutely positive he’s the one," they said.

"She’s got about two months off from her tour to spend with Travis, traveling to his games," the outlet revealed. "This holiday will surely be her most memorable yet."