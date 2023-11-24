 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks?

Princess Eugenie has appeared to put speculations regarding to be a working royal to rest

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Princess Eugenie confirms her royal status with latest remarks?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has seemingly confirmed her status in the royal family with a candid admission on a podcast.

In her conversation on the Tables Manners podcast latest episode, Princess Eugenie opened up about her insecurities and the real reason she left London for a private life in Portugal.

Read More: Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal

When the princess was asked whether she was fed up with the constant media scrutiny, the mother-of-two responded, “I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye.”

Eugenie further said, “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'

Eugenie’s remarks came as fans were speculating that King Charles could enlist Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as working royals as there are many royal patronages left to be filled after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down in 2020 besides departure of Prince Andrew as senior royal.

But, now with her latest remarks, Princess Eugenie appeared to put these speculations to rest.

Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon to throw joint bash to celebrate upcoming birthdays
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon to throw joint bash to celebrate upcoming birthdays
'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series video
'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series
Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage video
Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie