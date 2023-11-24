Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks?

Princess Eugenie has appeared to put speculations regarding to be a working royal to rest

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has seemingly confirmed her status in the royal family with a candid admission on a podcast.



In her conversation on the Tables Manners podcast latest episode, Princess Eugenie opened up about her insecurities and the real reason she left London for a private life in Portugal.

When the princess was asked whether she was fed up with the constant media scrutiny, the mother-of-two responded, “I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye.”

Eugenie further said, “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Eugenie’s remarks came as fans were speculating that King Charles could enlist Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as working royals as there are many royal patronages left to be filled after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down in 2020 besides departure of Prince Andrew as senior royal.

But, now with her latest remarks, Princess Eugenie appeared to put these speculations to rest.