Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry

Reports suggest Kate Middleton is shifting her priorities and has decided to preserve her own self over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after having played peace maker for years prior.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond issued these claims and sentiments while referencing the duo’s relationship with the Daily Mail.

Her converastion began after the commentator started referencing the feelings Kate Middleton has towards the Sussexes after their many attacks.

For those unversed it all began with the Oprah interview where the couple accused someone from Buckingham Palace of questioning Archie’s skin color before his birth.

Then came the memoir Spare as well as the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

She started the converastion off by recalling all the instances where Kate Middleton softened the blow, namely Prince Philips’ funeral where she was the first to speak to Prince Harry, leading Prince William down the same route.

In response to the past Ms Bond claimed, “Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values.”

Before concluding she also added, “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted.”