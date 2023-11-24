Kanye West decided to spend time with North West after Kim Kardashian said she prefers living with her dad

Kanye West ditches Bianca Censori for North West

Kanye West recently sidelined his wife Bianca Censori to spend more time with daughter North West.

A source told Daily Mail that the rapper had a “breakdown” after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian disclosed how their 10-year-old daughter wishes to spend a "simple life" like her dad.

The reality TV star, who shares four children with Kanye, recalled on one of the The Kardashians' episode that North despises living in her $60 million Calabasas mansion where she is surrounded with security, nannies and chefs.

“She admires her dad’s style of living and thinks he has it all figured out,” Kim had said.

Read More: Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance

The insider has now shared that the comment distressed Kanye and made him realize that he needs to spend more time with North.

"Hearing this from Kim about North angered Kanye and made him very upset. North is definitely a daddy's girl and Kanye misses not seeing her every single day,” said the tipster.

Moreover, the revelation prompted Kanye to ditch for a father-daughter trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Kanye West fuels Bianca Censori split rumors with solo outing

On the other, the Australian architect, who has reportedly "done her best to get to know North," flew back home to Australia after Kanye “made it clear" that he’d only be taking North with him.