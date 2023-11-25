Prince Albert’s 'illegitimate' son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste on father-son relationship

Prince Albert’s ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste finally reveals what kind of relationship he has with his father



Prince Albert’s son, prior to marrying Princess Charlene has recently revealed what his bond with his father Prince Albert is rally like.

For those unversed with the relationship Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste shares with his father, Prince Albert, it has been revealed that “with my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more.”

For those unversed, prior to this, he also sat down for a candid chat with French magazine Point de Vue.

At the time he also touched on the title of illegitimate and said, “when I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery” so the title of illegitimate is ‘unwarranted’.



He also touched a bit more on the bond that exists with his father, the Prince of Monaco and added, “during the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship.”

The duo’s relationship is so good that “[I aspire to] work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let’s say – global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I’ve talked about with him.”