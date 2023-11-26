Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal duties back in 2020 and live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice from a PR expert over returning to Britain amid claims he and Meghan Markle wants to celebrate Christmas with the royal family.



PR expert Edward Coram-James has advised Archie and Lilibet doting father that he should move back to the UK in order to reconnect with the British public to win their trust and "get better advice."

In an interview with Daily Express UK, Edward said: "In terms of moving back to the UK, at least part-time I think that this is a very good idea.”

He explained, the Duke of Sussex will help Brits understand that he "still considers himself to be one of them, and doesn’t think of himself as above them."

The royal couple have made a series of accusations about the Royal Family, and their popularity in the UK and US seems to have plummeted.

The PR expert said by removing himself from Britain, Harry has subsequently made the support group that would advise him against bad decisions go "quieter".