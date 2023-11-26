 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal duties back in 2020 and live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets
Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice from a PR expert over returning to Britain amid claims he and Meghan Markle wants to celebrate Christmas with the royal family.

PR expert Edward Coram-James has advised Archie and Lilibet doting father that he should move back to the UK in order to reconnect with the British public to win their trust and "get better advice."

In an interview with Daily Express UK, Edward said: "In terms of moving back to the UK, at least part-time I think that this is a very good idea.”

He explained, the Duke of Sussex will help Brits understand that he "still considers himself to be one of them, and doesn’t think of himself as above them."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

The royal couple have made a series of accusations about the Royal Family, and their popularity in the UK and US seems to have plummeted.

The PR expert said by removing himself from Britain, Harry has subsequently made the support group that would advise him against bad decisions go "quieter".

Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre
Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas
Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’? video
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’?
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'