Prince Harry had said the chat about their baby's skin colour took place 'before Meghan Markle was pregnant'

Meghan Markle trying to ‘destroy’ royal family: ‘It won't work’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is trying to ‘destroy’ the Royal Family but she will not succeed, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.



Angela Levin was commenting on royal commentator Nile Gardiner's tweet, where he shared a story about Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nile tweeted, “Meghan Markle is a monumental liar. Her campaign of outright hate against the British Royal Family has been vicious and immensely callous.

“Meghan ‘claimed two in royal household discussed Archie’s skin colour’”

Reacting to it, Angela, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said “Harry said the chat about their baby's skin colour took place b4 Meghan was pregnant. They probably asked about having ginger hair too.”

She alleged, “But M is trying to destroy the Royal Family. It won't work. Instead she is tearing any reputation she's got left to bits."

Angela’s remarks came amid reports Meghan named two members of the Royal Household who she claims took part in conversations about the colour of her baby’s skin.