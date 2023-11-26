Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ former head of security Roger Bonds made a statement on Cassie's lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit

In a recent turn of events, Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ former head of security Roger Bonds came forward with a bizarre take on the recent lawsuit settlement with Cassie who initially accused him of sexual assault.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Rogers shared a cryptic message along with photos of him posing with Diddy and Cassie on separate occasions.

"This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only,” he wrote.

Emphasizing the importance of speaking out, Rogers explained: “First because I have 4 daughters, so on all dudes my truth as I saw it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs. I’M WILLING TO TELL MY TRUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET. Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

He shared a screenshot of the lawsuit where he was named as a witness to a 2009 incident. Cassie had alleged that Diddy assaulted her after learning she was talking to another music manager at an LA club where Rogers reportedly tried to intervene during the incident.

After Cassie reached a settlement with Diddy on Monday, two other women have since come forward accusing him of sexual assault, rape and attempt to murder whereas Diddy has continued to deny all claims of abuse.