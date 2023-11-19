Taylor Swift’s dead fan’s body can't be retrieved?

The 23-year-old Swiftie collapsed at Taylor Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro where temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius

The family of Ana Clara Benevides, the Taylor Swift fan who died at her Brazil concert, fear they won't be able to retrieve her body.

The 23-year-old Swiftie collapsed at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro where temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius.

Paramedics rushed Ana to a hospital, where she succumbed to an alleged cardiac arrest an hour later.

Her grief-stricken father Weiny Machado spoke with a Brazilian newspaper saying, “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain."

Ana’s sister Gabriela disclosed that the family is fearful that they lack resources to retrieve her body.

Moreover, Weiny called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to Ana's death, “I want it to be found out whether they were, in fact, prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance."

Following the tragic incident, Taylor Swift also postponed her second show in Rio de Janeiro, and the organizers T4F (Time For Fun) announced new safety measures.

