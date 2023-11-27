 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’

Prince Harry has just been called out for wanting to keep his royal benefits while sitting on royalties

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly wanting to keep both the royal title as well as the Royal title from his birth.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine issued these claims against Prince Harry.

It has all been shared in a candid piece for the Daily Mail, and discusses the dangers between Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, vs the past antics of the Duke of Sussex.

Read More: Prince Harry always ‘steals the scene from Prince Willaim, King Charles

The converastion arose once Ms Vine started calling Prince Harry a “self-destructive Royal” of the highest caliber given his penchant for revealing sensitive information about the Firm.

While she admits there were other royals, namely Princess Diana who helped in the creation of her own memoir, in Prince Harry’s case its “different.”

Read More: Prince Harrys pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles  

“It might be different if Harry was at least honest about this,” she also went on to add, in her bid to elaborate. “But no. He wants it both ways: to be a Royal but also rake in the royalties,” she believes.

“Whereas the likes of Omid Scobie are annoying leeches, Harry is much worse.”

“The people he is using to line his pockets are his own flesh and blood.”

“That is why his betrayal was a dagger in the heart of the late Queen.”

“It is also why he continues to be a great source of agony for his father, the King. And it is why his brother, the Prince of Wales, is rightly furious with him.”

Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles video
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix