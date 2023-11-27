King Charles and Meghan Markle had discussed the issue in private letters after interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021

Is Meghan Markle launching legal action against Omid Scobie for using extracts of letters to King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has raised a question whether the Duchess was going to launch legal action against Omid Scobie for using extracts of letters she wrote to King Charles.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Is Meghan launching legal action against her sort of friend Omid Scobie using extracts of letters she wrote to King Charles.”

The royal expert continued, “She (Meghan) did when the Daily Mail used extracts from letters to her father. Perhaps their lawyers would like a look.”

Angela was seemingly referring to the private letters Meghan Markle wrote to her father-in-law King Charles where she allegedly claimed that two members of the Royal Household expressed concerns over Archie's skin colour before he was born in May 2019.

Omid Scobie claims in his upcoming book Endgame that King Charles and Meghan discussed the issue in private letters that were exchanged in the aftermath of the interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.